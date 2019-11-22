Calquence wins broader label in the USA

Pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has been granted approval in the USA for Calquence (acalabrutinib), for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

AstraZeneca picked up the therapy in 2015, through its acquisition of a 55% stake in Dutch cancer drugmaker Acerta Pharma, a deal which set the firm back a total of $4 billion.

Launched in late 2017, the product brought in around $60 million sales and just over $100 million in the first three quarters of this year.