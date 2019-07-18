Change at the top for Acacia

Julian Gilbert, the founder of Anglo-American company Acacia Pharma Group (Euronext: ACPH), is to step down from his role as chief executive and director at the end of the month.

He will be succeeded by Michael Bolinder, the group’s chief commercial officer, who will join the board of the company, which is focused on developing and commercializing hospital products for US and international markets.

This change is the result of a succession planning exercise undertaken by the board over the last year, and reflects that the group’s primary focus will be the commercialization of Barhemsys (amisulpride) in the US market.