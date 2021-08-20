Sunday 24 November 2024

Change of CEO planned at Johnson & Johnson

Pharmaceutical
20 August 2021
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed yesterday that long-serving Alex Gorsky, who has held the posts of chairman and chief executive since 2012, will serve as executive chairman of the group.

The CEO role will transition to Joaquin Duato, who is currently vice chairman of the company's executive committee, effective January 3, 2022. Mr Duato will also be appointed as a member of the company's board of directors.

Mr Gorsky said in a statement it was the right time to make the switch for both the company and him personally as he focuses more on family due to "family health reasons."

