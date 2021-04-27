Chiesi supports sustainable inhaler project

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Chiesi has teamed up with two small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) companies in an initiative with government-backed funding agency Innovate UK to encourage research into inhaler sustainability.
The companies that came up with a winning proposal came from the companies Reply and Dsposal, which are researching ways to minimize or eliminate the use of plastic in pressurised metered dose inhalers through a potential redesign of the plastic actuator.
"Global inhaler use is on the rise and we need to find ways to minimize their impact for a greener future"
