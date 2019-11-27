Chugai sells stake in Korean joint venture

Japan-based Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has decided to pull out of the Korean joint venture with South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical (KRX: 001060) that was established on a 50%/50% basis in 1992.
As a result, Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), will sell its entire stake in C&C Research Laboratories to JWP by December 31, 2019. C&C will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of JWP and continue its drug discovery research with independent management. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The decision has been made as the companies agreed that C&C succeeded to develop drug candidates including atopic dermatitis and gout treatment, and is fully capable of conducting research activities as an independent management based entity. Both JWP and Chugai keep maintaining amicable partnerships and preferentially cooperate on new drug candidates discovered by C&C.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze