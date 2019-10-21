Wednesday 23 April 2025

Circassia says Duaklir now available in USA

21 October 2019
UK-based specialty pharma firm Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) today announced the US launch of Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide) for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the American College of Chest Physicians’ CHEST Annual Meeting 2019, which is currently ongoing in New Orleans, USA.

Notwithstanding the positive development, Circassia’s shares were down 1.9% at 16.85 pence in early afternoon trading.

Duaklir is a fixed-dose LAMA/LABA combination administered twice-daily via the breath-actuated, multi-dose inhaler Pressair. Circassia will promote Duaklir in the USA via its dedicated COPD sales force, alongside its established COPD treatment Tudorza (aclidinium bromide).

