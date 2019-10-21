Circassia says Duaklir now available in USA

UK-based specialty pharma firm Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) today announced the US launch of Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide) for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the American College of Chest Physicians’ CHEST Annual Meeting 2019, which is currently ongoing in New Orleans, USA.
Notwithstanding the positive development, Circassia’s shares were down 1.9% at 16.85 pence in early afternoon trading.
Duaklir is a fixed-dose LAMA/LABA combination administered twice-daily via the breath-actuated, multi-dose inhaler Pressair. Circassia will promote Duaklir in the USA via its dedicated COPD sales force, alongside its established COPD treatment Tudorza (aclidinium bromide).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze