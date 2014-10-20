Clanotech granted orphan drug designation by EMA for post-glaucoma surgery drug CLT-28643

Swedish ophthalmic specialist Clanotech, which is 80% owned by Karolinska Development, has received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for its anti-fibrotic and anti-angiogenic candidate drug CLT-28643.

The drug is being investigated for potential use in prevention of scarring post-glaucoma filtration surgery. The company’s lead substance, an α5β1-integrin antagonist, is expected to benefit the wound-healing process with its anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Clanotech’s receipt of orphan drug designation will significantly shorten a future market approval process and reinforce market exclusivity for the product when launched.