Coronavirus med drives jump in sales at Gilead

Anti-viral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) posted bullish third quarter results on Wednesday, with revenues up 17% from the same period of 2019, at $6.6 billion.

That result handily outpaced most analysts’ expectations, with the Financial Times’ consensus forecast for the period sitting at $6.3 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $360 million and $0.29, up from a net loss of $1.2 billion and a loss per share of $0.92, respectively.