Country commitments to COVAX Facility for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines applauded

Vaccine makers, and the biopharmaceutical industry more generally, are encouraged to see the broad international support the COVAX Facility has received.
The COVAX Facility has a unique objective of making sure that all countries have access to the broadest portfolio of COVID-19 vaccine candidates across a range of technologies, regardless of their ability to pay. It is specifically designed to maximize the chances of success by investing in the development and manufacture of a large number of vaccine candidates at the same time.
The 156 economies committed to participate in the Facility, including 64 higher income economies, represent the best chance the world has to ensure that by 2021, 64% of the global population has access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. In so doing, wealthier countries are showing their solidarity towards others. Vaccine makers reaffirm their unstinting support for this most ambitious pandemic-response initiative ever conceived.
