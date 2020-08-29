Sunday 24 November 2024

UK plan for fast-tracking safe COVID-19 vaccines

29 August 2020
Although there is no assurance that an acceptably safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 will be developed this side of the UK’s final Brexit on December 31, the British medicines regulator has announced a raft of measures for approving such a product without waiting for a decision from the European Medicines Agency.

The measures announced on Friday (August 28) include:

  • reinforced safeguards to support the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to grant temporary authorization for the use of a new COVID-19 vaccine ‒ provided it meets the highest safety and quality standards;
  • expanding the trained workforce who can administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines to improve access and protect the public; and
  • clarifying the scope of the protection from civil liability for the additional workforce that could be allowed to administer vaccinations

