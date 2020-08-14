UK government pays for 90 million doses of further COVID-19 vaccines

The UK government has secured millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the British population.

New in-principle agreements have secured 60 million doses of a vaccine being developed by US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and 30 million doses of a candidate from the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen.

Ministers have also agreed in principle to co-fund a ground-breaking global clinical study of the Janssen vaccine. The next phase of trials is expected to begin later this year to look at whether providing two doses provides long-term protection against coronavirus.