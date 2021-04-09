Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Novavax’ (Nasdaq: NVAX) investigational COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is forecast to have $33.3 billion total sales for 2021–2027 and to be the second-leading vaccine candidate by peak forecast sales after BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)/Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Comirnaty despite facing delays.

NVX-CoV2373 is expected to generate $1.8 billion sales in 2021, and have a steady growth in sales through 2027, with peak forecast sales of $7.2 billion expected in 2027, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

“The vaccine candidate has demonstrated a potent efficacy of 96.4%, which is on par with the leading vaccine candidates from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, making it a strong contender among the second wave of vaccines to enter the market. It has also been shown to be 86.3% effective against the newer UK variant, which will help boost the vaccine roll-out in the UK once approved. Additionally, the vaccine is stable and can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, which allows for wider distribution,” commented GlobalData analyst Keshalini Sabaratnam.