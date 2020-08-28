Sunday 24 November 2024

EC finalizes AstraZeneca vaccine deal

Pharmaceutical
28 August 2020
eu_europe_court_law_big

The European Commission (EC) has signed a contract with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) around the company’s AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Following on from the advanced purchase agreement announced earlier in the month, this will allow the EC to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for further 100 million doses, to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis.

The EC continues discussing similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers and has concluded successful exploratory talks with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca undaunted by coronavirus in second quarter
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine on toes of Chinese entrant in AAV space
24 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
UK plan for fast-tracking safe COVID-19 vaccines
29 August 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials cleared to resume
12 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze