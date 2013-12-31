Cubist’s tedizolid NDA accepted for priority review in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Cubist Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: CBST) New Drug Application for its investigational antibiotic tedizolid phosphate (TR-701) with Priority Review.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 20, 2014. Cubist is seeking FDA approval of tedizolid for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The drug came to Cubist along with its $707 million acquisition of Trius Therapeutics (The Pharma Letter July 31, 2013).

$1 billion sales by 2020 forecast