Sunday 24 November 2024

Dilafor partners with Lee’s Pharmaceutical for tafoxiparin

24 February 2014

Sweden-based Dilafor AB, a Karolinska Development portfolio company, and Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings, based in Hong Kong, have entered into a license agreement to manufacture, develop and commercialize tafoxiparin in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the accord, Dilafor and Lee’s Pharma will jointly develop tafoxiparin for obstetrical and gynecological indications. The joint clinical development program of tafoxiparin will initially be focused on reducing labor times for patients who do not start labor spontaneously and are induced into labor, an indication where both Dilafor and Lee's Pharma see a major medical need for the product in terms of improving outcomes for both mother and baby.

Dilafor will receive an upfront payment as well as future development and sales milestones plus royalties on sales of the product which will be manufactured and sold by Lee’s Pharma in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Lee’s Pharma will conduct and finance Phase II and Phase III trials in China, so that the results can be used as the basis for additional development outside the countries where Lee’s Pharmaceutical has its license. Further details on the terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

In addition to the labor induction indication, tafoxiparin is intended to be used for the treatment of labor arrest. Tafoxiparin has previously been tested in a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled Phase II trial conducted in Sweden which included 263 pregnant women. The study showed promising results forming the basis for the continuous clinical development.

