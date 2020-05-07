Sunday 24 November 2024

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for migraine drug Elyxyb

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2020
drreddybig

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) rose more than 2% to 3,936.35 rupees, after the Indian drugmaker announced approval of Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution 25mg/mL) by the US Food and Drug Administration).

Elyxyb (previously known as DFN-15) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. Elyxyb is the latest product emerging from Dr Reddy’s portfolio of successful acute migraine treatments. The company, whose stock is up 32.8% so far this year, is working to commercialize this product through partners.

Celecoxib is the active ingredient of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) off-patent Celebrex brand, for the treatment of osteoarthritis and adult rheumatoid arthritis.

