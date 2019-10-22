Drugmakers in Russia eye more active cooperation with medical personnel

Leading domestic and global pharmaceutical producers operating in the Russian market plan to expand their cooperation with local medical personnel during the promotion of their drugs in Russia, by organizing more scientific conferences, and active invitation of doctors to participate in them, according to recent statements by drugmakers and industry analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As representatives of producers have said, currently the growth of sales of their drugs in the Russian pharmaceutical retail sector remain at a minimum level, with one of the reasons for this being poor activities for the promotion of their drugs by Russian pharmacies. This is despite the bonuses which are currently paid by producers to them.
Currently manufacturers pay pharmacies for shelving, as well as priority consumer advice and other services that do not guarantee sales. In recent years, drug sales in Russian pharmacies have significantly slowed down, which has forced producers to think about cutting at least part of their costs allocated for the promotion of drugs.
