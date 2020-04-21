Due to coronavirus pandemic, Russia faces new wave of drug price rises

Russia has faced a significant increase of drug prices in recent weeks, which is mainly due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 throughout the country and the growth of costs for producers, according to recent statements by representatives of producers and some local media reports.
So far, prices for the majority of drugs in the local market, including for vital medicines, have already risen by 10%-15%, compared to previous month, and the growth is ongoing
One of the reasons for this is a significant increase in the prices of active ingredients in the global market.
