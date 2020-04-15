Russian govt and drugmakers aim to ensure uninterrupted COVID-19 drug supplies

The Russian government and representatives of some of leading drugmakers operating in the local market have confirmed they will ensure uninterrupted supplies of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 to Russia, in anticipation of a significant increase on the number of people infected with coronavirus, according to recent statements by representatives of producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to Victor Dmitriev, director general of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM), in recent weeks the majority of leading Russian and foreign drugmakers companies have accelerated their efforts for the development of drugs that could be used for the treatment of COVID-19.
For example, French major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is currently involved in the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing its experience in creating drugs against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze