Saturday 23 November 2024

Pitfalls on the way to a single EAEU market, says Russian trade group

Pharmaceutical
19 October 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

2020 was the year of bringing the drug dossier in correspondence with the unified rules of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened in this process. This will now be a feature of the Russian pharmaceutical industry: continuation of the dialogue" meeting on October 27, the Association of the Russian Pharmaceutical Products (ARFP/ARPM) says.

From January 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturers will have to register their products only in accordance with union requirements. And by 2025, the rules for the production and sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices should be fully unified on the territory of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. However, a number of the Union states have taken the initiative to keep the national drug registration systems in force in parallel with the Union's norms and to postpone the transition period for two years.

“These proposals must have a serious justification with an indication of the work plan. But, I think that there was enough time for preparation, emphasized Victor Dmitriev, general director of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Maintaining a dual system is a big burden on both the regulator and the business, he noted.

The single pharmaceutical market will reduce barriers associated with the specifics of national pharmaceutical markets, significantly increase the quality, safety and effectiveness of drugs, and most importantly, accessibility for the population of the participating countries.

To date, pharmaceutical companies in five countries are actively registering drugs under new rules, bringing the portfolio's registration dossiers in correspondence with the established requirements. More than 80 drugs have already received registration certificates according to the rules of the EAEU. About 400 dossiers are under examination, of which 310 are in the Russian Federation. Registration is very intensive, technical problems arise with a single integrated information system. Its throughput is much lower than the volume of documents provided at present.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russian pharma group urges clarity on patent breaking rules
19 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian govt and drugmakers aim to ensure uninterrupted COVID-19 drug supplies
15 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Russian government eases labelling requirements for domestic drugmakers
27 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Defending the right of Russians to health
26 October 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze