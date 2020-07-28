Earnings optimism sends Pfizer shares upwards

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) presented its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday.

The world’s largest drug company saw its quarterly revenue drop 11% to $11.8 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.55 billion.

There was sales growth in the group’s Biopharma division of 4%, primarily driven by Vyndaqel/Vyndamax (tafamidis), Eliquis (apixaban), Ibrance (palbociclib), Inlyta (axitinib) and Xtandi (enzalutamide).