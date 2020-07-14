Pfizer registers innovative anti-cancer drug in Russia

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced the registration of Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamycin), which is an innovative drug, designed for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), in Russia.

The drug demonstrated good results during clinical trials, and most local pharma analysts expect the drug to achieve high sales in the Russian market.

Besponsa gained regulatory approval in the USA and Europe for ALL in 2017.