EC approves Pfizer’s Velsipity for UC

The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Velsipity (etrasimod) to treat patients 16 years of age and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy, or a biological agent, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) revealed today.

“For the 2.6 million people in Europe living with UC, the unpredictable physical, mental, and emotional impacts of the condition can be debilitating. They may cycle through several different conventional treatment options to find relief for their symptoms,” said Dr Séverine Vermeire, Professor of Medicine at KU Leuven and an investigator in the ELEVATE Registrational Program.

“The approval of Velsipity helps bridge the gap for those with moderately to severely active UC who need an effective advanced treatment but may be apprehensive about using injectable therapies like biologics,” she added.