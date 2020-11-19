EC approves quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine Supemtek

The European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Supemtek, a quadrivalent (four-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine, for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older.

Developed by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), Supemtek is the first and only recombinant influenza vaccine now approved in the European Union. It was recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency in September 2020.

Supemtek is produced using recombinant technology, which allows an exact match to the key component of the influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization, avoiding the risk of viral mutations. Supemtek also contains three times more antigen than both egg-based and cell-based standard-dose vaccines. This increased amount of antigen and the use of recombinant technology provide improved protection against influenza, particularly in those aged 50 and older. In comparison with a standard-dose egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, Supemtek reduced the risk of influenza by an additional 30% for adults aged 50 years and older.