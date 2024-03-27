Monday 29 September 2025

EMA recommendations for 2024/2025 seasonal flu vaccine composition

Pharmaceutical
27 March 2024
ema-2022-european-union-2022-large2

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued recommendations for the influenza virus strains that vaccine manufacturers should include in vaccines for the prevention of seasonal influenza from autumn 2024.

Every year, the EMA issues European Union recommendations for the composition of seasonal influenza vaccines on the basis of observations by the  World Health Organization (WHO) which are informed by regular monitoring activities on the prevalence and characteristics of different influenza viruses worldwide.

Based on this data, the EMA’s Emergency Task Force (EFT) has issued a statement recommending a transition from quadrivalent to trivalent vaccines that do not include the B/Yamagata component.

