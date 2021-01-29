Saturday 8 November 2025

EFPIA-Vaccines Europe statement on COVID-19 vaccines distribution

Pharmaceutical
29 January 2021
efpia-big-3

Although details of the European Commission's proposal for an export visibility mechanism for European Union manufactured COVID-19 vaccines remain unclear, it is vital that any measures proposed by the Commission do not restrict or have other negative impacts on exports of vaccines or the import of key vaccine manufacturing supplies.

According to a joint statement by trade groups the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and Vaccines Europe, this is the case particularly given the importance of global supply chains in delivering vaccines to citizens in Europe and the world.

They say they understand the frustration caused by recent reporting on temporary reductions to the quantities of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to the European Union. COVID-19 affects us all and like many across Europe, we are still counting the devastating human and economic cost of this pandemic. We share the desire to get safe and effective vaccines to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Witnessing millions of Europeans getting their vaccines just 12 months on from the first discovery of COVID-19, is an incredible collaborative, scientific, manufacturing and logistical achievement involving the EU institutions, governments, health-systems, regulators and the research-based pharmaceutical industry. Over 7 million doses have been delivered to the EU since the first COVID-19 vaccine approval by the European Medicines Agency, just over a month ago.

Manufacturing billions of doses for citizens across Europe and around the world is an unprecedented challenge involving multiple partners, working around the clock without ever compromising on the quality or safety of the vaccines. Fluctuations in the supply of doses, however frustrating, can be a feature of manufacturing complex biological products. Industry scientists and experts are working day and night to address these challenges, increasing the capacity of manufacturing facilities and fine-tuning processes to increase supply, the groups concluded.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
European pharma seeks solution for COVID-19 vaccine risks
26 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
How COVID-19 has and will change the pharma sector
7 September 2020
Biotechnology
EMA guidance on adapting COVID-19 vaccines to SARS-CoV-2 variants
26 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA weighs in on supply chain security
1 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze