Eight recommendations for expanded indications by EMA/CHMP

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) announced on Friday that is has recommended extensions of use indications on eight currently approved medicines, as follows:
Empliciti (elotuzumab), from US major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), plus pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone (EPd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.
Keytruda (pembrolizumab), from the USA’s Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), in combination with axitinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in adults.”
