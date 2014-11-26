Eisai opens £8 million packaging facility in UK

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has opened a new facility at its EMEA Knowledge Centre in Hatfield, UK, to handle the packaging of its investigational compound lenvatinib, for the treatment of advanced thyroid cancer.
The center represents a foreign direct investment of more than £8 million (£12.5 million). It features hybrid packaging lines and is designed to cope with difficult-to-handle compounds. The 2,900m2 facility expands the current Hatfield site, which hosts the company’s EMEA headquarters, by nearly 40%.
Haruo Naito, chief executive of Eisai, said: “We are extremely proud of this new development at our EMEA Knowledge Centre. The UK is an ideal location for advanced manufacturing. We are committed to the life sciences industry in this country and it will continue to play a pivotal role in our commercial growth strategy.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze