EMA's transparency over COVID-19 wins industry praise

14 October 2020
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) initiative to implement exceptional transparency measures that are targeting regulatory activities for the assessment and approval of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 has been praised by two trade groups representing the pharmaceutical industry.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) have also encouraged other regulatory authorities to follow the EMA’s example.

These transparency measures are focused on accelerating the publication of key documents at this exceptional time, such as news announcements for rolling reviews and compassionate use opinions, as well as implementing shorter timeframes for publishing public assessment reports.

EMA updates on activities, including COVID-19
5 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Emer Cooke takes over top job at European Medicines Agency
16 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA updates on Cyberattack
18 January 2021
Biotechnology
COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen filed for conditional approval with EMA
17 February 2021


