EMVO signs framework accord on Falsified Medicines Directive system

The stakeholder group European Medicines Verification Organization (EMVO) has finalized its contract negotiations with three partners that will be the preferred providers to implement the repositories system in compliance with the Falsified Medicines Directive.

EMVO is a Luxembourgish non-profit organization representing stakeholders united in securing the legal supply chain from falsified medicines. Its founding members and stakeholder associations are the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the European Generic and Biosimilar medicines Association (EGA), the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), the European Association of Pharmaceutical Full-line Wholesalers (GIRP) and the European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies (EAEPC).

The repositories system will allow the verification for authentication of medicines in Europe. For this purpose five European stakeholder associations have established in February of this year a non-profit organization EMVO that is taking the lead in the creation of this system.