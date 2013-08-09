EU backs wider use of Velcade

The European Commission has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) European subsidiary Janssen-Cilag’s blockbuster multiple melanoma drug Velcade (bortezomib) as induction therapy (a first therapeutic option) in combination with dexamethasone (VD) or thalidomide and dexamethasone (VTD).
This license extension will apply to adult patients with previously-untreated multiple myeloma who are eligible for high-dose chemotherapy with hematological stem cell transplantation, the company noted. Velcade, which is also marketed by Japan’s Takeda and its subsidiary Millennium in certain territories, generated second-quarter 2013 sales of $885 million for J&J.
Until now, Velcade’s indication has been limited to its use, in combination with melphalan and prednisone, in adult patients with multiple myeloma that are previously untreated and ineligible for stem cell transplant, and as a single agent in advanced multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, currently affects around 60,000 people in Europe. This decision could mean significantly improved outcomes for many patients with this disease, the company stated.
