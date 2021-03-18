Exec change at Merck, as Mike Nally quits top marketing job

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) yesterday revealed that Michael Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March, in order to take up a leadership opportunity with another company.
As a result, Merck says that Frank Clyburn, currently chief commercial officer, Human Health, will become president, Human Health and lead all Human Health commercial and marketing for the company.
“As our chief marketing officer, Mike has charted ambitious goals for our human health franchises, and has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring that Merck is well positioned for a successful future,” said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive, who is scheduled to stepdown from the position at the end of this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze