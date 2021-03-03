Merck & Co's manufacturing muscle drafted in to help make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Weeks after abandoning its own efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has agreed to help manufacture another company’s jab.
The US pharma giant has entered into agreements with Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit to support the manufacturing and supply of its SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 vaccine.
"This funding from BARDA will allow us to accelerate our efforts to scale up our manufacturing capacity"Merck will use its facilities in the USA to produce drug substance, formulate and fill vials of J&J’s vaccine.
