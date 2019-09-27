Executive changes at Genfit

France-headquartered biopharma firm Genfit (Euronext: GNFT) has announced an executive reshuffle appointing Dr Dean Hum as president of Genfit Corp and Dr Suneil Hosmane as head of Global Diagnostics.

Dr Hum, who joined Genfit in 2000 as chief scientific officer, will be relocating to the USA and will be based at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, office. He will continue to serve as chief operating officer, and will ensure that the US subsidiary’s growth is steady and in alignment with the global corporate strategy.

Dr Hosmane, who is currently based at the Cambridge, MA office, is promoted to head of global diagnostics, and becomes a member of the executive committee. He joined Genfit Corp in 2018 as executive vice president of strategic development, and will manage the development and marketing activities related to NIS4, Genfit’s proprietary blood test designed to identify non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients eligible for treatment. Beyond NIS4, Dr Hosmane will also be spearheading the in-house biomarker discovery program and designing additional non-invasive diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver diseases.

Commenting on the moves, Genfit chief executive Pascal Prigent said: “Dean has been instrumental in growing Genfit over the last 20 years, ranging from corporate strategy, operational management, and scientific research and now leverages his experience for the talented US team. As an active member of the Liver Forum, he’s extremely well connected to the key stakeholders in the NASH space, is recognized for his broad scientific expertise, and long tenure in the field. His presence in the United States will greatly contribute to accelerating Genfit’s objectives of US expansion and increasing corporate visibility.”