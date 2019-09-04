BRIEF—Genfit appoints new CEO

French biotech Genfit has appointed Pascal Prigent as chief executive. Former CEO and co-founder Jean-François Mouney will remain chairman of the board.

Mr Prigent, currently the firm’s executive VP of marketing and commercial development, has over 20 years of pharma experience, including a global management role with Eli Lilly.

He was also formerly VP of marketing at GlaxoSmithKline, in the vaccines division. He will take over leadership of the company in two weeks.

Mr Jean-François Mouney said: “It’s a personal decision taken after thoughtful consideration, following two decades of intensive work dedicated to developing Genfit. I’ve asked Pascal to accept the CEO position because I’m convinced he is best positioned to oversee our future corporate growth.”