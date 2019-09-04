Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Genfit appoints new CEO

Biotechnology
4 September 2019

French biotech Genfit has appointed Pascal Prigent as chief executive. Former CEO and co-founder Jean-François Mouney will remain chairman of the board.

Mr Prigent, currently the firm’s executive VP of marketing and commercial development, has over 20 years of pharma experience, including a global management role with Eli Lilly.

He was also formerly VP of marketing at GlaxoSmithKline, in the vaccines division. He will take over leadership of the company in two weeks.

Mr Jean-François Mouney said: “It’s a personal decision taken after thoughtful consideration, following two decades of intensive work dedicated to developing Genfit. I’ve asked Pascal to accept the CEO position because I’m convinced he is best positioned to oversee our future corporate growth.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Retired AbbVie CMO Rob Scott pops up at Abionyx
10 January 2024
Biotechnology
Small French biotech has big ideas in NASH
28 March 2019
Biotechnology
Genfit drops Phase III NASH drug development
23 July 2020
Biotechnology
Peter Meeus to move from Biocon to become Advicenne CEO
7 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze