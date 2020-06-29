Executive changes at Indivior

UK-based Indivior’s (LSE: INDV) shares rose nearly 4% to 79.05 pence in early trading, after it announced that, effective today, Mark Crossley is appointed chief executive. However, the stock was down 1% at 78.00 pence by late morning.
Shaun Thaxter, in mutual agreement with the company’s board of directors, is stepping down as CEO and executive director.
Mr Crossley has been chief financial and operations officer (CFOO) and executive director of Indivior since February 2017. He was previously chief strategy officer from 2014-2017 and served as finance director where he led the demerger of Indivior from its former parent, Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB). Prior to joining Indivior in 2012, he spent 13 years at Procter & Gamble in various finance leadership positions and eight years as an officer in the US Coast Guard.
