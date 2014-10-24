Sunday 24 November 2024

Experts' comments on GSK floating its HIV business

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2014
gsk-whitty-big

The announcement this week by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) that it is mulling a possible  initial public offering (IPO) for its HIV joint venture ViiV Healthcare has attracted a fair amount of comment, including from Warwick Business School Professor of Practice John Lyon, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years and was global vice president of US drug development company Covance.

Prof Lyon said: “GSK has disappointed over the last few quarters, with falling sales of some of its product lines in major territories, particularly in the USA, which has been reflected in its share price. With such a large basket of products and future medicines in clinical trials, good news and hidden asset value are often camouflaged by bad news, which is often acted on by investors quickly by pricing the stock down rather than upgrades reflecting better news flow.

“By hiving off assets associated with good news stories, such as an asset based in growing therapeutic areas where chronic treatments mean increasing and sustained sales, value is unlocked. A further advantage of such an arrangement is the ease which analysts and the general public can assess the business and business model, through which they can evaluate cash flows with more certainty.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze