FDA approves Bydureon Pen for type 2 diabetes

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the Bydureon Pen (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) 2mg as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.
Bydureon is the only once-weekly medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes. The Bydureon Pen is a pre-filled, single-use pen injector, eliminating the need for the patient to transfer the medication between a vial and syringe during the self-injection process. The Bydureon Pen contains the same formulation and dose as the original Bydureon single-dose tray, providing the same continuous release of exenatide.
Reduces blood glucose level and improves weight loss
