FDA approves new formulation of Novartis' iron overload product

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Jadenu (deferasirox), manufactured by Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX).
It is a new oral formulation of Exjade (deferasirox) tablets for oral suspension, and treats chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients aged two years and over, and chronic iron overload in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia syndromes in patients 10 years of age and older.
Although Jadenu is the only once-daily oral iron chelator that can be swallowed whole, the drug contains deferasirox, the same active ingredient as Exjade, which has been used by patients with chronic iron overload for almost a decade, and currently the most-prescribed chelator in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze