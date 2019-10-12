Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves new Lilly migraine treatment

12 October 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Reyvow (lasmiditan) tablets for the acute (active but short-term) treatment of migraine with or without aura (a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance) in adults.

Reyvow, which Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) originated but in 2005 out-licensed to CoLucid in 2005 and in 2017 regained rights to the drug – buying the company for around $960 million, is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine. Reyvow has a unique mechanism of action and is the first and only FDA-approved medicine in a new class of acute treatment for migraine (serotonin (5-HT)1F receptor agonists).

Lilly’s shares closed up 1.35% at $108.36 on Friday, and edged up too $109.00 in after-hours trading.

