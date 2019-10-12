FDA approves new Lilly migraine treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Reyvow (lasmiditan) tablets for the acute (active but short-term) treatment of migraine with or without aura (a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance) in adults.
Reyvow, which Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) originated but in 2005 out-licensed to CoLucid in 2005 and in 2017 regained rights to the drug – buying the company for around $960 million, is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine. Reyvow has a unique mechanism of action and is the first and only FDA-approved medicine in a new class of acute treatment for migraine (serotonin (5-HT)1F receptor agonists).
Lilly’s shares closed up 1.35% at $108.36 on Friday, and edged up too $109.00 in after-hours trading.
