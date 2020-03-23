Friday 13 December 2024

FDA forced to blur the lines on REMS due to COVID-19

23 March 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new guidance to sponsors and healthcare providers regarding certain Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)-required testing during what it calls the ‘public health emergency’ of the COVID-19 crisis.

Completing some REMS-required laboratory testing or imaging studies may be difficult because patients suspected of having COVID-19 may be self-isolating or subject to quarantine, the agency admits.

Testing can risk transmission

