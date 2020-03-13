US FDA pulls out all the stops on COVID-19 testing

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of a novel diagnostic test for COVID-19, from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) just a day after the firm applied.

Commentators have criticized US President Donald Trump for offering mixed and sometimes contradictory messages to the public, and for failing to prepare adequately. A lack of suitable tests has been of chief concern to lawmakers in the country.