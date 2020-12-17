Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA Priorities under a Biden Administration

Pharmaceutical
Dr Nicola Davies
17 December 2020
fda-blog-700

By Dr Nicola Davies

The year 2020 has brought unprecedented scientific challenges for the US Food and Drug Administration as it joined the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced, the FDA stands in a strong position, with robust scientific and regulatory processes in place to evaluate potential COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.

So, what will 2021 bring for the federal agency? Following his success in the 2020 US Presidential Election, former Vice President Joe Biden has begun his transition into the White House. With President-elect Biden due to take office on January 20, 2021, what changes can we expect within the FDA?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
India's biosimilar strategy could bode well with US President-elect Biden
12 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Incorporating quality of life measures into drug approvals: What is the FDA's Stance?
10 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
US President's discretionary funding request includes new research agency
12 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Biden admin weighs in on pharma supply chain security
9 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze