Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA's amenability to existing data adds to hope for Veru approval in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
11 May 2022
veru_large

Shares in Miami, USA-based Veru (Nasdaq: VERU) were 4% higher at lunchtime Wednesday on the back of some good news from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Veru announced that in a meeting on Tuesday, the FDA agreed that the efficacy and safety data from the completed Phase III study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome were sufficient to support the submission of a request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"A direct path forward to expedite the availability of sabizabulin to the high risk hospitalized patients with COVID-19"In April, Veru announced positive efficacy and safety data from the study of sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF⁠—MHRA agrees to review Veru's submission for sabizabulin
25 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Veru value up 200% on sabizabulin data in COVID-19
11 April 2022
Biotechnology
FDA approves treatment for COVID-19 in certain hospitalized adults
11 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
ICER final Evidence Report on outpatient treatments for COVID-19
10 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze