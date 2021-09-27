Wednesday 19 November 2025

Fiocruz chosen by WHO as mRNA vaccines hub

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2021
fiocruz_big

The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen Brazil’s research organization Fiocruz and its Immunobiological Technology Institute (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) as a hub for the development and production of vaccines using mRNA in Latin America.

This unit was chosen due to promising advances in the technological development of an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, currently in pre-clinical stage. The initiative used the resources of Brazil’s Ministry of Health for its development.

"Developing a Fiocruz mRNA vaccine is a crucial step to make sure Brazil holds the technological domain of two fundamental platforms for the advancement of immunobiological development"The choice was the result of a search launched on April 16, 2021, with the goal of increasing production capacity and extending access to vaccines against COVID-19 in the Americas.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz/NIH Symposium: COVID-19 demands new ways to distribute vaccines
3 May 2022
Biotechnology
Novavax and SII file for WHO emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
23 September 2021
Biotechnology
South Africa to host WHO's first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub
22 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lead taken by Brazil in development of pediatric formulation of praziquantel
11 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze