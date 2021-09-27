Fiocruz chosen by WHO as mRNA vaccines hub

The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen Brazil’s research organization Fiocruz and its Immunobiological Technology Institute (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) as a hub for the development and production of vaccines using mRNA in Latin America.
This unit was chosen due to promising advances in the technological development of an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, currently in pre-clinical stage. The initiative used the resources of Brazil’s Ministry of Health for its development.
"Developing a Fiocruz mRNA vaccine is a crucial step to make sure Brazil holds the technological domain of two fundamental platforms for the advancement of immunobiological development"The choice was the result of a search launched on April 16, 2021, with the goal of increasing production capacity and extending access to vaccines against COVID-19 in the Americas.
