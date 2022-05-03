Fiocruz/NIH Symposium: COVID-19 demands new ways to distribute vaccines

Persisting Global Health Threats, organized by Fiocruz and by the USA’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health (NIAID-NIH), took place late last month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It was attended by the likes of Anthony Fauci, the main American epidemiologist and leader of the US task force against the COVID-19 pandemic, and Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute, of the University of Oxford, among many others.

Initially intending to celebrate the long history of cooperation between Fiocruz and NIAID/NIH, the symposium was supposed to have taken place two years ago, but was postponed by the pandemic and acquired a new meaning.