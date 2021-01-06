First-in-class prostate cancer pill launches in the USA

Swiss biotech Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) has launched Orgovyx (relugolix), an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, in the USA.
The product is the first and only therapy of its kind approved in the USA for people with advanced prostate cancer, and the company will begin distributing supplies through authorized specialty distributors.
In research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Orgovyx demonstrated superior efficacy and a 54% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to the current standard of care, leuprolide acetate injections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze