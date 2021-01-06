First-in-class prostate cancer pill launches in the USA

Swiss biotech Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) has launched Orgovyx (relugolix), an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, in the USA.

The product is the first and only therapy of its kind approved in the USA for people with advanced prostate cancer, and the company will begin distributing supplies through authorized specialty distributors.

In research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Orgovyx demonstrated superior efficacy and a 54% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to the current standard of care, leuprolide acetate injections.