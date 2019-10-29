France's Servier aims to accelerate Russian expansion

Independent French drugmaker Servier plans to accelerate its expansion both in the domestic market and abroad within the next several years, that will mainly take place through the expansion of the already existing range and the launch of production of new drugs.

Particular hopes are put on further expansion in the Russian market, which is considered by the company as a major priority for its further development, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Currently, Russia is in the top three largest sale markets for the company with the annual sales of about 273 million euros ($303 million). It is planned that this figure will further grow during the next several years.