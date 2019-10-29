France's Servier aims to accelerate Russian expansion

Independent French drugmaker Servier plans to accelerate its expansion both in the domestic market and abroad within the next several years, that will mainly take place through the expansion of the already existing range and the launch of production of new drugs.
Particular hopes are put on further expansion in the Russian market, which is considered by the company as a major priority for its further development, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Currently, Russia is in the top three largest sale markets for the company with the annual sales of about 273 million euros ($303 million). It is planned that this figure will further grow during the next several years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze