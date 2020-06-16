Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian proposal to zero customs duties on imports of APIs

Generics
16 June 2020
russia_moscow_large-1-

The Russian Parliament (State Duma) has proposed zeroing of customs duties on the imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in a move to ensure stabilization of prices for some most demanded drugs available in the domestic market, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the Duma and local pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

At present, the rate of duty for active ingredients imported into Russia is set at 5%, thus zeroing will provide significant savings for importers.

In general, in recent years, imports of active ingredients that are used in pharmaceutical production in Russia have significantly increased and amounted to 132 billion roubles ($1.89 billion) in 2019, which is a record figure for the country in the last 20 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Servier and other global drugmakers to optimize their Russian range
1 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Servier and ViiV Healthcare to launch HIV drug production in Russia
30 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
France's Servier aims to accelerate Russian expansion
29 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers will be allowed to label drugs directly at customs warehouses in Russia
30 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze