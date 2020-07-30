Global drugmakers will be allowed to label drugs directly at customs warehouses in Russia

Global drugmakers operating in Russia will be able to label their drugs directly at customs warehouses in Russia, which will allow them to save on costs and facilitate imports of many of foreign drugs to the Russian market.

That has been recently approved by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent. The introduction of the measure was part of state efforts for the launch of the all-Russian system of drug labeling.

Starting from July 1 of the current year, all the drugs produced in Russia must be labeled with Data Matrix codes, which means that information about their movement in the retail network will be recorded in the Russian Federal State Information System for Monitoring the Movement of Drugs.